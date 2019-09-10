Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horses and riders dressed in pink while riding for breast cancer.
Horses and riders dressed in pink while riding for breast cancer.
News

Pink Poker Run success

Rachel Vercoe
10th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you ever seen a pink unicorn or pink fairy riding a horse?

If you were at the Poker Run on Horseback on the weekend you would have seen it all.

For the first time, the event came together to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and riders took on the challenge of a pink theme with enthusiasm.

Around 50 people participated in the event held in the Coffs Harbour hinterland and raised more than $2000.

Overwhelming support also came from a number of local businesses which contributed prizes for the raffle, poker run, best dressed and lucky door prize.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Nervous wait at evacuation centre as winds fan flames

    premium_icon Nervous wait at evacuation centre as winds fan flames

    News Fire evacuees taking shelter at Dorrigo Showground have shared their stories.

    Coffs Harbour Bypass

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour Bypass

    Video How the 14km upgrade will look in four years time.

    • 10th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    Bane or a blessing for the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon Bane or a blessing for the Coffs Coast?

    Business What is your opinion on short-term accommodation providers?

    Bushfire smoke prompts health warning

    premium_icon Bushfire smoke prompts health warning

    News With smoke being generated from several bushfires around the region, health...