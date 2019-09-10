Pink Poker Run success

Horses and riders dressed in pink while riding for breast cancer.

HAVE you ever seen a pink unicorn or pink fairy riding a horse?

If you were at the Poker Run on Horseback on the weekend you would have seen it all.

For the first time, the event came together to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and riders took on the challenge of a pink theme with enthusiasm.

Around 50 people participated in the event held in the Coffs Harbour hinterland and raised more than $2000.

Overwhelming support also came from a number of local businesses which contributed prizes for the raffle, poker run, best dressed and lucky door prize.