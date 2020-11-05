Pink Ladies show incredible support through pandemic

Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies President Helen Mears and the donated vital signs monitor with Director of Nursing and Midwifery Carmen Morgan, a grateful hospital general manager, Dr Theresa Beswick, and the Surgical Unit's Peter Brookes. The monitor was just one item on a very long list of donated equipment valued at more than $132,000.

THE Pink Ladies of Coffs Harbour Health Campus have banded together to donate an astonishing $132,793 in hospital equipment despite coronavirus putting the brakes on their fundraising efforts.

The Coffs Harbour branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW is a major benefactor of the hospital and its 2019/20 figures are especially significant because volunteer services were shut down in March – across the entire state.

Despite the interruption, the Pink Ladies not only donated more than $132,000 in equipment, they also worked a total of 22,646 volunteer hours.

UHA Regional Representative Dee Hunter said the branch’s 80 members provided a vital service at the hospital, from administration support to feeding hungry visitors and staff at their popular café.

“President Helen Mears and her team do an extraordinary job every year in support of their public hospital, and this year, with its added challenges, is no different,” Ms Hunter said.

The hospital’s general manager, Dr Theresa Beswick, also praised the volunteers and thanked them for the long list of donated equipment, which included a vital signs monitor, shower chairs, visitor chairs, commodes, walking aids, an in-shoe pressure measuring device for diabetic patients, and more.

“I cannot speak highly enough of our volunteers,” Dr Beswick said.

“Every year they amaze us with their generosity and their ongoing commitment to do it all again the following year.

“Every member of staff is grateful for the equipment, for the smiles and the friendships, and for the coffee and food services provided through the Pink Ladies café.

“We are looking forward to their return to the hospital soon to recommence some of their wonderful volunteer services.”