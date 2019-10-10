Pink day a success on the greens

HEAVY HITTERS: Ada Lynch, Beck Goldsmith, Jo Symons, Maree Spencer, Deb Tennant and Carrie Fagan before Wednesday's long drive competition at Coffs Harbour's Ladies Tee Off for Breast Cancer Day. Picture: Green Shoots Media

HEAVY HITTERS: Ada Lynch, Beck Goldsmith, Jo Symons, Maree Spencer, Deb Tennant and Carrie Fagan before Wednesday's long drive competition at Coffs Harbour's Ladies Tee Off for Breast Cancer Day. Picture: Green Shoots Media

COFFS Harbour Golf Club was a sea of pink on Wednesday thanks to the passion of the club's lady members in their bid to raise money for breast cancer research.

The day marked the third time the club held its Ladies Tee Off for Breast Cancer event. With generous support from Coffs Coast Hair Studio as well as all of the ladies who played, more than $1500 was raised.

Lady president Beck Goldsmith was proud that so many members made the effort to get behind such a worthwhile cause.

"We asked for a show of hands at the presentation of those who've had or know someone who's had breast cancer and probably more than 75 per cent of the room raised their hand," Goldsmith said.

"Nearly everyone has been affected it."

Beck took part in the fun event of the day, a longest drive competition that saw her and fellow Coffs Harbour members Maree Spencer, Jo Symons, Deb Tennant, Ada Lynch and Carrie Fagan tee-off on the 10th hole.

Urged on by the other golfers watching the big hitting contest, it was Fagan who claimed the long drive title on the day.