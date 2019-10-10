Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEAVY HITTERS: Ada Lynch, Beck Goldsmith, Jo Symons, Maree Spencer, Deb Tennant and Carrie Fagan before Wednesday's long drive competition at Coffs Harbour's Ladies Tee Off for Breast Cancer Day. Picture: Green Shoots Media
HEAVY HITTERS: Ada Lynch, Beck Goldsmith, Jo Symons, Maree Spencer, Deb Tennant and Carrie Fagan before Wednesday's long drive competition at Coffs Harbour's Ladies Tee Off for Breast Cancer Day. Picture: Green Shoots Media
Sport

Pink day a success on the greens

10th Oct 2019 5:06 PM

COFFS Harbour Golf Club was a sea of pink on Wednesday thanks to the passion of the club's lady members in their bid to raise money for breast cancer research.

The day marked the third time the club held its Ladies Tee Off for Breast Cancer event. With generous support from Coffs Coast Hair Studio as well as all of the ladies who played, more than $1500 was raised.

Lady president Beck Goldsmith was proud that so many members made the effort to get behind such a worthwhile cause.

"We asked for a show of hands at the presentation of those who've had or know someone who's had breast cancer and probably more than 75 per cent of the room raised their hand," Goldsmith said.

"Nearly everyone has been affected it."

Beck took part in the fun event of the day, a longest drive competition that saw her and fellow Coffs Harbour members Maree Spencer, Jo Symons, Deb Tennant, Ada Lynch and Carrie Fagan tee-off on the 10th hole.

Urged on by the other golfers watching the big hitting contest, it was Fagan who claimed the long drive title on the day.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Another Facebook page in the information mix

    premium_icon Another Facebook page in the information mix

    News A new Facebook page and website has been created to help promote a controversial project.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Tragic details of highway deaths emerge

    premium_icon Tragic details of highway deaths emerge

    News Coffs-Clarence’s top cop reflects on recent fatalities

    Logging on hold ... for now

    premium_icon Logging on hold ... for now

    News Local logging put on hold