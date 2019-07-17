Pink Auxiliary’s café request is a piece of cake

COFFS Harbour Health Campus' Pink Auxiliary is in a bit of a pickle. The group is desperate for volunteer sandwich makers.

Auxiliary president Helen Mears said a big part of the group's fundraising efforts on behalf of the hospital centred around the success of the auxiliary's popular coffee shop and cafeteria.

But a shortage of volunteers to make sandwiches for the cafeteria is about to impact on its ability to serve the many patrons - staff, patients and visitors - who pass through the café daily.

"We really are hoping there are some generous people in our community who can volunteer a few hours on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, once a week or once a fortnight, so we can keep the sandwich bar open," Mrs Mears said.

"The coffee shop really is an essential part of the hospital, providing a much-needed service, especially around lunchtime. But it also is a big part of the auxiliary's fund-raising success as it enables us to donate tens of thousands of dollars' worth of medical equipment to the hospital each year.

"We're a fun group of people and joining the Auxiliary not only helps out the community, but it's a fantastic way to meet new friends."

The sandwich-making shifts start at 7.30am and end at noon weekdays.

Anyone wanting to help can leave their name and contact details at the Pink Auxiliary's Gift Shop, or phone the shop on 6656 5113.