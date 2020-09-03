PINGED! Coffs Coast’s most profitable speed cameras

The speed camera at Korora will be disappointed it only raised $537,543, around $50,000 less than the year before.

COMBINING road safety with cold hard cash, the Coffs Coast's numerous speed cameras have been busy.

Newly released data from Revenue NSW shows more than $1.62 million dollars was raised in fines from fixed, mobile and red light speed cameras across the region in the last financial year.

Streets ahead of the pack is the red-light speed camera on the corner of Bray St and the Pacific Highway, netting a whopping $1.04 million.

While $763,190 of that came from the people eager to get to the Big Banana a few seconds early by running the red light, it's easily the costliest section of road for drivers in the region.

Most cameras raised less in fines during the last financial year, possibly due to lower traffic flow brought about by the pandemic.

Below is a list of some of the most prolific earners on the Coffs Coast during 2019/20, including how they compare to 2018/19 and their entire earnings to date. Data includes fixed and mobile speed cameras.

1) Pacific Highway Coffs Harbour, Northbound (Bray St)

Fines: 3183

Revenue: $1,040,579

Variation: $67,494

Total: 2,092,522

2) Pacific Highway Korora, Northbound

Fines: 2196

Revenue: $537,543

Variation: -$51,869

Total: $4,710,498

3) Giinagay Way Urunga, Southbound

Fines: 78

Revenue: $27,816

Variation: -$2880

Total: $144,482

4) Giinagay Way Valla, Southbound

Fines: 52

Revenue: $22,861

Variation: -$1,241

Total: $296,375

5) Giinagay Way Urunga, Northbound

Fines: 59

Revenue: $20,079

Variation: $2757

Total: 88095

6) Giinagay Way Valla, Northbound

Fines: 37

Revenue: $13,569

Variation: -$153

Total: $720,617

7) Solitary Islands Way Corindi Beach, Southbound

Fines: 10

Revenue: $2206

Variation: $161

Total: $5013

8) Hogbin Drive Southbound

Fines: 9

Revenue: $1884

Variation: -$2015

Total: $35,302

9) Pacific Highway Nambucca Heads Northbound

Fines: 8

Revenue: $1286

Variation: -$290

Total: $2978

10) Pacific Highway Urunga Northbound

Fines: 1

Revenue: $280

Variation: 0

Total: $280