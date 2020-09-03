PINGED! Coffs Coast’s most profitable speed cameras
COMBINING road safety with cold hard cash, the Coffs Coast's numerous speed cameras have been busy.
Newly released data from Revenue NSW shows more than $1.62 million dollars was raised in fines from fixed, mobile and red light speed cameras across the region in the last financial year.
Streets ahead of the pack is the red-light speed camera on the corner of Bray St and the Pacific Highway, netting a whopping $1.04 million.
While $763,190 of that came from the people eager to get to the Big Banana a few seconds early by running the red light, it's easily the costliest section of road for drivers in the region.
Most cameras raised less in fines during the last financial year, possibly due to lower traffic flow brought about by the pandemic.
Below is a list of some of the most prolific earners on the Coffs Coast during 2019/20, including how they compare to 2018/19 and their entire earnings to date. Data includes fixed and mobile speed cameras.
1) Pacific Highway Coffs Harbour, Northbound (Bray St)
Fines: 3183
Revenue: $1,040,579
Variation: $67,494
Total: 2,092,522
2) Pacific Highway Korora, Northbound
Fines: 2196
Revenue: $537,543
Variation: -$51,869
Total: $4,710,498
3) Giinagay Way Urunga, Southbound
Fines: 78
Revenue: $27,816
Variation: -$2880
Total: $144,482
4) Giinagay Way Valla, Southbound
Fines: 52
Revenue: $22,861
Variation: -$1,241
Total: $296,375
5) Giinagay Way Urunga, Northbound
Fines: 59
Revenue: $20,079
Variation: $2757
Total: 88095
6) Giinagay Way Valla, Northbound
Fines: 37
Revenue: $13,569
Variation: -$153
Total: $720,617
7) Solitary Islands Way Corindi Beach, Southbound
Fines: 10
Revenue: $2206
Variation: $161
Total: $5013
8) Hogbin Drive Southbound
Fines: 9
Revenue: $1884
Variation: -$2015
Total: $35,302
9) Pacific Highway Nambucca Heads Northbound
Fines: 8
Revenue: $1286
Variation: -$290
Total: $2978
10) Pacific Highway Urunga Northbound
Fines: 1
Revenue: $280
Variation: 0
Total: $280