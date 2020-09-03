Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The speed camera at Korora will be disappointed it only raised $537,543, around $50,000 less than the year before.
The speed camera at Korora will be disappointed it only raised $537,543, around $50,000 less than the year before.
Crime

PINGED! Coffs Coast’s most profitable speed cameras

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COMBINING road safety with cold hard cash, the Coffs Coast's numerous speed cameras have been busy.

Newly released data from Revenue NSW shows more than $1.62 million dollars was raised in fines from fixed, mobile and red light speed cameras across the region in the last financial year.

Streets ahead of the pack is the red-light speed camera on the corner of Bray St and the Pacific Highway, netting a whopping $1.04 million.

While $763,190 of that came from the people eager to get to the Big Banana a few seconds early by running the red light, it's easily the costliest section of road for drivers in the region.

Most cameras raised less in fines during the last financial year, possibly due to lower traffic flow brought about by the pandemic.

 

Fixed speed cameras: never sleeping, always watching. (AAPImage/Emma Brasier)
Fixed speed cameras: never sleeping, always watching. (AAPImage/Emma Brasier)

Below is a list of some of the most prolific earners on the Coffs Coast during 2019/20, including how they compare to 2018/19 and their entire earnings to date. Data includes fixed and mobile speed cameras.

 

1) Pacific Highway Coffs Harbour, Northbound (Bray St)

Fines: 3183

Revenue: $1,040,579

Variation: $67,494

Total: 2,092,522

 

2) Pacific Highway Korora, Northbound

Fines: 2196

Revenue: $537,543

Variation: -$51,869

Total: $4,710,498

 

3) Giinagay Way Urunga, Southbound

Fines: 78

Revenue: $27,816

Variation: -$2880

Total: $144,482

 

4) Giinagay Way Valla, Southbound

Fines: 52

Revenue: $22,861

Variation: -$1,241

Total: $296,375

 

5) Giinagay Way Urunga, Northbound

Fines: 59

Revenue: $20,079

Variation: $2757

Total: 88095

 

6) Giinagay Way Valla, Northbound

Fines: 37

Revenue: $13,569

Variation: -$153

Total: $720,617

 

7) Solitary Islands Way Corindi Beach, Southbound

Fines: 10

Revenue: $2206

Variation: $161

Total: $5013

 

8) Hogbin Drive Southbound

Fines: 9

Revenue: $1884

Variation: -$2015

Total: $35,302

 

9) Pacific Highway Nambucca Heads Northbound

Fines: 8

Revenue: $1286

Variation: -$290

Total: $2978

 

10) Pacific Highway Urunga Northbound

Fines: 1

Revenue: $280

Variation: 0

Total: $280

bray st coffs harbour crime pacific highway traffic solitary islands way speeding fine
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    12 new COVID cases in NSW

    12 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 3rd Sep 2020 11:28 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Singh supports Gulaptis’ koala crossbench threat ‘100%’

        Premium Content Singh supports Gulaptis’ koala crossbench threat ‘100%’

        Politics Battle lines drawn as Nats put up united front in opposition to proposed koala policy changes.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Early risers earn program some extra cash

        Premium Content Early risers earn program some extra cash

        Community Grassroots initiative the focus of Minister’s attention in Coffs Harbour

        Major salon retailer says Coffs is 'key' to its growth

        Premium Content Major salon retailer says Coffs is 'key' to its growth

        Business A major retailer has identified Coffs Harbour as a ‘key location’ in its growth...