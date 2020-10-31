Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.
A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.
News

Pin found in strawberry from supermarket

by Jack Lawrie
31st Oct 2020 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a Cairns supermarket.

Cairns shopper Josie Franks said she discovered the pin in a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mt Sheridan on Monday.

"Just a heads up to anyone that may have purchased strawberries from Mt Sheridan Coles on Monday 26th.. I found a pin in mine this morning," she said.

"Mt Sheridan has been notified."

A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.
A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.

MORE NEWS

Next step after council CEO's shock resignation

What's on: 12 things to do in Cairns this Halloween

Family's home demolition heartbreak 'unavoidable'

A Facebook post alerting people attracted more than 500 comments.

A Coles spokeswoman said they would be investigating the matter with their supplier.

"Coles takes the safety of the food we sell seriously," she said.

"We have worked with our strawberry suppliers to implement additional control measures to ensure strawberries are inspected before they are sent to supermarkets."

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Pin found in strawberry from Cairns supermarket

coles strawberries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRICK OR TREAT: How to stay safe, keep local and have fun

        Premium Content TRICK OR TREAT: How to stay safe, keep local and have fun

        Family Fun She has more fun than kids do at Halloween, and along with guidelines from NSW Health, facepainter has some tips for this year’s big event

        MAX CRUS: Holgate on horographic watch list

        Premium Content MAX CRUS: Holgate on horographic watch list

        Opinion 'Poor Christine Holgate. Of course that’s a contradiction but you know what I...

        New tourist trail to revitalise bushfire-hit villages

        Premium Content New tourist trail to revitalise bushfire-hit villages

        News Orara Valley the focus as Council offers vouchers to people hitting the...

        REJOICE: QLD border to open for Coffs Coast residents

        Premium Content REJOICE: QLD border to open for Coffs Coast residents

        Politics MP welcomes news but says reopening has come ‘a few months too late’