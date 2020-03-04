Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25-year-old pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his light plane near the Batchelor Airstrip
A 25-year-old pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his light plane near the Batchelor Airstrip
News

Pilot’s miracle escape as plane crashes after parachute drop

by WILL ZWAR
4th Mar 2020 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his plane near the Batchelor Airstrip.

The pilot had just completed a parachute drop in the area about midday Saturday when his Cessna 206 crashed about 1.42km away from the Batchelor airstrip.

The pilot dragged himself from the wreckage before he was tended to by members of the parachute club, airport staff and emergency services.

The pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower right leg, arm and face and was transported to the Batchelor Health Clinic before being transported to Royal Darwin Hospital.

NT Police consulted with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority however it is understood investigations are complete.

More Stories

Show More
cessna northern territory plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health staff safeguard against suspected coronavirus cases

        premium_icon Health staff safeguard against suspected coronavirus cases

        News Protective measures are being used in our regional hospitals on any patient presenting with suspected coronavirus-like symptoms.

        Multimillion dollar ambulance station gets the go ahead

        premium_icon Multimillion dollar ambulance station gets the go ahead

        News Multimillion dollar development given the green light.

        Positive ‘sign’ for heart of Coffs

        premium_icon Positive ‘sign’ for heart of Coffs

        News Watch this space as new business set to open in Coffs CBD.