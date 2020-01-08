Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
News

Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT overshot the runway, which caused a plane to nosedive on a beach on Fraser Island, according to the company director of Air Fraser Island.

The airline's boss Gerry Geltch, speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, said the plane hit a shallow pool of water while landing on a designated beach runway.

"At the end of the runway, there was a pool of water with a lip in it.

"He ended up coming to a halt in there."

He denied it was a "violent, abrupt" landing.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority have been investigating the incident.

Geltch said the pilot will be disciplined for "uncalled for" actions which "went against operation requirements of the company".

fraser island gerry geltch plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        premium_icon Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        News After being told their water sell-off deal to Costa Berries was illegal, Coffs Harbour City Council is pressing on with the plan.

        Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        premium_icon Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        News Greg Mullins has spoken at a local bush fire resilience forum.

        ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        premium_icon ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        News The MP is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be more than...

        On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        premium_icon On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        News Council has been told the sale of water to Costa Berries is illegal.