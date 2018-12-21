Menu
EMERGENCY LANDING: The Ayres-Thrush 600 made an emergency landing along the Bunya Highway, 5km out of Dalby.
Pilot escapes with minor injuries after emergency landing

by Meg Gannon
21st Dec 2018 9:47 AM

A 78-year-old pilot has escaped with only minor injuries after executing an emergency landing in the early hours of this morning.

The man took off in his Ayres Thrush 600 aircraft at about 5am today, and shortly after take-off was forced to land the plane after it failed to maintain altitude. Before landing, the pilot released the load of fertiliser the crop duster was about to drop and landed in a paddock five kilometres out of Dalby, along the Bunya Highway shortly after.

The pilot evacuated the plane and walked to the highway, where he received a lift to the hospital. He escaped with only minor scratches to his hands and legs.

A spokesperson from the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau says that an investigation will be completed if necessary.

"The ATSB is aware of this incident and is currently gathering further information to determine if an investigation will be required."

The incident is also being investigated by Toowoomba Workplace Health and Safety.

crop duster dalby emergency pilot plane

