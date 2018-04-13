Pilley-Urquhart through to gold medal match

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart of Australia celebrate winning the Mixed Doubles Group D match against Guyana during Squash on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 10, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Yamba duo Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart will play for a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The northern New South Wales-raised cousins defeated English pair Daryl Selby and Alison Waters in three games.

The English duo won the first game 11-10, before the Australians stormed back 11-7, 11-7.

Pilley and Urquhart face Indian pair Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik in the gold medal match at 7pm on Saturday.

It capped a mixed day for Australia's doubles teams.

Urquhart and Australian veteran Rachael Grinham started the day in style with a 2-1 (9-11, 11-10, 11-3) win in the women's doubles quarter final against Welsh duo Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery.

They will face New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy tomorrow for a place in Sunday's gold medal match.

Then, shock.

The reigning world champions and top seeds Pilley and Evans Head's Ryan Cuskelly were dumped from the men's doubles after they lost their quarter final to Selby and Adrian Waller.

They won the first game 11-9, but fell 8-11, 10-11 to bow out.

Pilley exacted his revenge in the mixed doubles, but it is a loss that stung what was regarded Australia's best medal hopes.

Veteran David Palmer and Zac Alexander ensured an Australian team would feature in the semi finals after they dispatched New Zealanders Paul Coll and Campbell Grayson 2-1 (11-9, 6-11, 11-7).