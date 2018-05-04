Pill testing should be illegal

Calls for testing to see whether festival goers are on drugs is a topical issue this week.

Calls for testing to see whether festival goers are on drugs is a topical issue this week.

PILL testing at youth music festivals is a very bad idea.

It's a strategy dreamed up by Harm Minimisation Australia and related pressure groups to undermine the rule of law.

These are the same people who previously campaigned for the introduction of "clean needle" programs and legal "injecting centres".

Illegal drugs are illegal for good reasons.

Anti-drug laws should be respected and enforced.

Arnold Jago

Roads and Maritime Services has released an interactive map showing the proposed route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy Bypass. RMS

Budget cannot bypass Coffs

IS THE May Budget D-Day for Luke Harsuyker on the Coffs Bypass? Deliver or Disappoint.

Mark Dodd

A low act that is beyond belief

TO THE person or persons who took the two beautiful little blue wrens that I bought from Tasmania and put on my mother's and brother's grave at Hogbin Memorial Gardens, could you please put them back, as that was a low act.

Janette

TECH SAVVY: St Catherine's students and teachers are delving into the world of robotics.

Society forgot the importance of teaching

WHEN I commenced my teaching career in 1961, I was entering a respected profession, and my first year coincided with a substantial pay rise for all teachers.

All this changed in the '80s, when politicians, ably supported by the media, began the "teacher bashing" with which we are now all too familiar.

This was eagerly taken up by the parents at my children's school who saw only the "short hours" and long holidays.

"How would they manage in the real world?" became the catch cry, as if being sworn at, having desks thrown and coping with distraught teenagers was not all a part of the cruisy job of teaching.

The results of the public denigration of teachers has been catastrophic in the long -term as our children fall further and further behind in academic achievement, and talented teachers seek employment away from the classroom, worn out by having the responsibilities of parenthood and government fads added to their teaching load.

It will take a great deal of effort from governments and the media to restore in some measure an acceptable level of respect for the people who spend more time than parents with Australia's children, however without proper salary and opportunities for advancement, the best and brightest will be choosing careers elsewhere.

Margaret England,

Korora

Could actor Russell Crowe read The Ode at next year's Anzac Day Dawn Service in Coffs Harbour? Tim Pascoe

Poor choice for Anzac service

TO READ The Ode at an Anzac Day Service is an honour and a privilege.

Choosing a "celebrity" for this honour because of his ability to attract crowds and as a result of his unfounded criticism of the federal and state members and the Mayor on Anzac Day seems a very poor decision to me.

Surely Coffs Harbour has many deserving ex-service members who would deem it an honour to be chosen to read The Ode.

Catherine Peck

John Radford has been gathering signatures at the boat ramp for a petition to bring the Coffs Harbour boat ramp up to standard. Rachel Vercoe

Public safety risk at Coffs boat ramp

I AGREE with John Radford's article regarding the safety of the dangerous Coffs Harbour boat ramp.

Of a Saturday morning I listen on SM radio to the fishing show, which is Australia-wide and they happened to mention why anyone you put their boat in at Coffs boat ramp as it is dangerous.

That's the feedback they are getting from fishermen back from holidays.

It was suggested to try south and north of Coffs Harbour - now that's great advertising for the area.

I don't think so, specially for our businesses out there who are struggling.

Concerned resident,

Phyliss Taylor