Pies on the menu for Breakers

THE Coffs Breakers have a perfect opportunity to return to the winner's list after last week's disappointing loss.

The Breakers host Port Macquarie at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park and the Magpies could be on the end of some retribution.

The Coffs team started well in last week's local derby against Sawtell/Toormina only to falter late to give up the lead and top spot on the ladder.

Port will be buoyed by recording its first win of the season last week but Grafton almost three hours from home is an easier nut to crack than the Breakers.

The Magpies will be pleased by the return of Scott Dalton but the lord giveth and he taketh away.

What he gives Port with Dalton he takes away with its star Jesse Schmidt missing for at least a month after having knee surgery this week after he kicked six goals last week.

It might be a day for the Breakers big men in front of goal to fill their boots.

Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt and Fraser Duryea both kicked three goals last week and could get a bag next to their name today.

With spots up for grabs in the AFL North Coast's representative team which will be playing on July 8, today's a good chance for the Breakers youngsters to earn themselves selection.

Sawtell/Toormina met Grafton last night under lights at Ellem Oval. See Wednesday's Advocate for scores and details.