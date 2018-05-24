Menu
Sawtell/Toormina has been a step higher than Port Macquarie so far this season but the magpies are ready to put up a big fight today.
Pies hard to crack at home

24th May 2018 4:30 PM
SAWTELL/Toormina's unbeaten start to the year will face a stern test this afternoon.

The Saints travel down the Pacific Hwy to meet Port Macquarie.

The two teams have already met twice this season with the Saints winning both encounters comfortably enough.

The difference today though is that the first two matches were played at Richardson Park. This match is being played at Port Macquarie where the Magpies are always a tougher opponent.

The Magpies have been buoyed by last week's away win over Grafton and will be relishing the chance to become the first team to beat Sawtell/Toormina in 2018.

Player availability won't be an issue at home for the Magpies and they will be well and truly up for this match.

The women's match between the two will also be a top of the ladder contest with the Magpies improving rapidly.

Grafton's best performances of the season have both been at home so the team will be happy to be at Ellem Oval again this afternoon.

The Tigers were disappointed not to beat Port last week but did finish the stronger to win the final quarter and will be hoping they can use that momentum as a springboard to an upset win over the Coffs Breakers.

To date, the Breakers only wins of the season have been against the Tigers so they will be quietly confident heading into this match.

Without getting ahead of themselves, Breakers know they need to string together a run of results to get their title defence on track and this is the perfect chance to lay down a performance marker and take the first step towards building a winning run.

