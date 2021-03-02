Piers rips Meghan, Harry’s comments

Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "self-wallowing narcissism" during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A dramatic sneak preview of the upcoming CBS interview with the couple was released yesterday afternoon, where Harry says his biggest concern was "history repeating itself", referring to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Morgan accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of being "hypocrites" for complaining about being hounded by the press but also agreeing to the high-profile interview with Oprah.

The Good Morning Britain host also criticised Harry for saying life was "unbelievably tough" in California after leaving the royals, all while his grandfather Prince Philip is seriously ill in hospital.

Viewers got a sneak peek of Oprah's Harry and Meghan interview. Picture: CBS

Morgan wrote for the MailOnline: "I've watched all this with increasing disdain and repeatedly ridiculed their obvious double standards and extraordinarily arrogant desire to want to have their privacy cake and eat it as they exploit their royal status for huge financial gain.

"It really does take a staggering degree of self-wallowing narcissism to say those words after a year in which 2.5 million people have died in a global pandemic and tens of millions have lost their jobs and are suffering horrific financial hardship.

"To say them from the gloriously safe luxury of a Californian millionaire row, as the glorious year-round sun beats down on you and your family while you bank gazillions trading off your royal status, is the most tone-deaf load of entitled garbage since Marie Antoinette was told that starving French citizens had no bread and sneered, 'Let them eat cake.'"

Meghan sits down with Oprah for the 90 minute interview, in which Harry will join in on at the end. Picture: CBS

He also argued that despite Harry and Meghan claiming they wanted to be left alone by the media, the couple had announced a $30 million Spotify podcast and a $190 million Netflix documentary deal.

And on his breakfast show this morning, Morgan compared "embarrassing" Harry and Meghan to dictators like Kim Jong-un.

He could not hide his outrage on Good Morning Britain, where he locked horns with co-host Susanna Reid about the pair.

Piers Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid got in a heated discussion over Meghan and Harry on Good Morning Britain today. Picture: ITV

He kicked off the show ranting about Harry and Meghan doing the interview with Oprah, as well as Harry's appearance on James Corden's US show last week.

Susanna told him: "What he is objecting to is the negativity - it's toxic."

Piers retorted: "They only want positive media coverage, who else wants that? Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un … That's not how it works in a democracy."

In the preview of Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah, the TV host said the couple had revealed "some pretty shocking things", some of which seemed "almost unsurvivable".

She also wanted to make it "clear to everybody there is no subject that is off limits".

Holding hands with Meghan in an outdoor location understood to be Santa Barbara, California, Harry said: "You know for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

Harry was heard talking about his and Meghan’s difficult year in the teaser. Picture: CBS

"Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her (Princess Diana), going through this process by herself. All those years ago.

"Because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

Morgan has been an outspoken critic of the couple and their decision to leave the Royals and move to the US.

Originally published as Piers rips Meghan, Harry's comments