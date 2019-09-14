Pier collapse injures man

JETTY COLLAPSE: Police check out a collapse jetty at Burnett Heads, after a man fell and seriously injured his lower legs yesterday.

A NEIGHBOUR that heard a Burnett Heads man's screams for help and sprung into action has potentially saved a life after a jetty collapsed.

The extremely lucky man was rescued by his neighbour after falling into the Burnett River about 1pm yesterday.

The 80-year-old was pinned in the water by the structure of the private jetty after it collapsed on him.

Prior to ambulance arrival, the man was pulled from the water to the shore by his neighbour, who heard him calling for help.

Two advanced care paramedics attended the scene, the cars later supported by a critical care paramedic.

At least two police vehicles also attended the scene at Corser St.

"This afternoon there was an 80-year-old gentleman injured by a pier collapse," Burnett Coast Ambulance officer-in-charge Helen Geddes said.

"He's in a stable condition but with serious lower leg injuries.

"He's being transported to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition."

She said it was extremely lucky someone heard the man.

"There was a bystander that heard the gentleman call out and was able to go and rescue him from the water," Ms Geddes said.

"The passer by was able to extricate the gentleman out of the water and was able to place him in an inflatable dinghy."

The incident could have turned out much worse had the mans neighbours not heard him.

The jetty was attached to the back of private property with the tide set to begin coming back in just after 2pm.

Ms Geddes said the specifics of the incident were being investigated.

Yesterday a Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said the jetty was being worked on at the time of the collapse.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland are investigating the incident.