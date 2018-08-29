Piece of Queensland history could be your home

SITTING in the heart of Kingaroy, you will find a modest slice of Queensland's history.

The cosy three-bedroom home might not look like much at first, but it has stories to tell about our state's past.

Built in 1936 using timber sourced from Fraser Island, the house at 42 Edward St, Kingaroy, has remained relatively untouched for more than 80 years.

Apart from a modernised kitchen, it retains much of its 1930s features and charm.

As an online listing for the house says, "this beautifully maintained cottage has a style and charm that simply cannot be reproduced today."

Helene Wolski, sales manager at LJ Hooker said this house was unique in a number of ways.

"A lot of the nicer older homes in Kingaroy were moved here from other places but that place was built on site," she said.

The timber being brought in from its idyllic island location would have been a rare occurrence even in those days, Ms Wolski said.

"Most of the houses around here used indigenous species to the area," she said.

Bunya pine would have been the only comparable material in the area, so using the Fraser Island timber would have made building this house, which the originally owner did by hand, an expensive undertaking.

The house is up for sale for $215,000; a dream for history lovers and bargain hunters alike.

Ms Wolski said this was a chance to own a truly unique family home which has clearly stood the test of time.