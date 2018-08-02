Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Cup morning, preparations begin.. 02 AUG 2018
Coffs Cup morning, preparations begin.. 02 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale
News

Picture perfect weather for cup day

2nd Aug 2018 8:30 AM

COFFS Cup racegoers will welcome a classic Coffs Harbour winter day for the 54th running of the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

The track is already a hive of activity with the food in preparation, final touches to the marquees and the drinks on ice.

 

Coffs Cup morning, preparations begin.Michael Noonan from Bell bowrie motors. 02 AUG 2018
Coffs Cup morning, preparations begin.Michael Noonan from Bell bowrie motors. 02 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale

Temperatures are set to peak at 20 degrees, with cooling winds from the south-west throughout the day.

The first race starts at 12.25pm with the big one at 4.05pm.

Photos
View Gallery

Stay across the Advocate website today, tonight and tomorrow for all the action from the track.

 

Coffs Cup morning, preparations begin.Tim Salandine Race Club manager. 02 AUG 2018
Coffs Cup morning, preparations begin.Tim Salandine Race Club manager. 02 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale

Related Items

carlton draught coffs harbour gold cup coffs cup coffs harbour coffs racing club
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Arrest made over Glenreagh church fire

    Arrest made over Glenreagh church fire

    News A teenager has been charged with arson over the fire that destroyed St Paul's Catholic Church at Glenreagh in May.

    GALLERY: Coffs cup fever heating up

    premium_icon GALLERY: Coffs cup fever heating up

    News The biggest day in our annual racing calendar is here.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 10:08 AM
    Notorious prisoners of Long Bay

    premium_icon Notorious prisoners of Long Bay

    Crime We detail the crimes and life behind bars of the 20 most notorious.

    No gender equality in the hive except for the queen

    No gender equality in the hive except for the queen

    Community How the females work hard, while the males live to mate.

    Local Partners