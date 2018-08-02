Picture perfect weather for cup day

COFFS Cup racegoers will welcome a classic Coffs Harbour winter day for the 54th running of the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

The track is already a hive of activity with the food in preparation, final touches to the marquees and the drinks on ice.

Coffs Cup morning, preparations begin.Michael Noonan from Bell bowrie motors. 02 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale

Temperatures are set to peak at 20 degrees, with cooling winds from the south-west throughout the day.

The first race starts at 12.25pm with the big one at 4.05pm.

Stay across the Advocate website today, tonight and tomorrow for all the action from the track.