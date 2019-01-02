Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEACH TIME: Robert, Abigail, Alison, Charlotte, Carol, Poppy and Debbie at Jetty Beach.
BEACH TIME: Robert, Abigail, Alison, Charlotte, Carol, Poppy and Debbie at Jetty Beach. Rachel Vercoe
News

Picture-perfect weather brings a happy family together

2nd Jan 2019 7:30 AM

SUMMER on the Coffs Coast means sun, sea, sand and plenty of opportunity for great selfies.

With picture-perfect weather lots of people have been out and about enjoying the area, from our hinterland to the stunning coastline.

Now is the time to slap on the sunscreen and hat and get to the beach.

Remember to swim between the flags and keep a watch on your mates.

Surf conditions can change quickly and inexperienced beach-goers can easily misjudge potential dangers.

While our beaches are beautiful they can also be treacherous.

Don't be shy to share your local knowledge of the water with visitors by pointing out a rip or where they can swim in safety at a patrolled beach.

If you have guests visiting during the summer holidays, check out the list of patrolled beaches on the Coffs Harbour City Council website.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    2019 a big year for major local development

    premium_icon 2019 a big year for major local development

    News IT'S set to be a year of growth for Coffs as major developments are due to be complete, and others will begin construction. See our list of what to expect.

    'Small' number of NYE arrests made: police

    premium_icon 'Small' number of NYE arrests made: police

    News Police were out in full force overnight.

    Reptile expert talks down tall tales

    premium_icon Reptile expert talks down tall tales

    News With the summer months upon us snakes are more active

    Keep 'em up

    Keep 'em up

    News BJ Charter has raised a staggering amount for the Westpac Helicopter

    Local Partners