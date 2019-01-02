Picture-perfect weather brings a happy family together

SUMMER on the Coffs Coast means sun, sea, sand and plenty of opportunity for great selfies.

With picture-perfect weather lots of people have been out and about enjoying the area, from our hinterland to the stunning coastline.

Now is the time to slap on the sunscreen and hat and get to the beach.

Remember to swim between the flags and keep a watch on your mates.

Surf conditions can change quickly and inexperienced beach-goers can easily misjudge potential dangers.

While our beaches are beautiful they can also be treacherous.

Don't be shy to share your local knowledge of the water with visitors by pointing out a rip or where they can swim in safety at a patrolled beach.

If you have guests visiting during the summer holidays, check out the list of patrolled beaches on the Coffs Harbour City Council website.