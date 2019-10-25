Picking pets over people.

If YOU think of your pet more like a child who gets free run of the house, is on a special organic diet, pampered with haircuts every six weeks and can’t do anything wrong then you’re not alone.

In Australia, 78 per cent of pet owners choose to have pets instead of children, according to a recent study by Pawshake.

And if you don’t get along with your partner’s pet it might be time to make more of an effort as 85 per cent of pet owners say they wouldn’t stay in a relationship or be friends with someone who didn’t get along with their pet.

Long-term partners should be wary too – less than 1 per cent of pet owners have a majority of pictures of their partner on their phone. This is opposed to a whopping 74 per cent having mainly pictures of their pets on their phone.

The study also shows managers may need to take pets into account more at work. A massive 96 per cent of Australians would take a day off if their pet was sick or injured and 72 per cent of Australians daydream about their pet at work.

Pet-friendly workspaces might have to become a priority in office planning too, as 72 per cent of Australians say they would choose a job based on being able to bring their pet to work.

It’s all about our pets. Australians have a strong desire to include their pets in their social lives – 79 per cent of pet owners will change their plans in order to accommodate their pets and preferences are given to cafes or locations that are pet-friendly.

Since we’ve covered relationships, work and outings, how about holiday celebrations and birthdays for pets?

The study revealed 77 per cent of pet owners also include their pets as part of holiday celebrations by buying them treats and gifts. A further 80 per cent revealed they also celebrate their pet’s birthday.

Popular birthday celebrations include special treats, special birthday songs, home-cooked meals and extra toys.

