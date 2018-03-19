Pick up free kit and start picking up litter

BIN IT: Bellingen mayor Dominic King was the first resident to sign up to the Picitup campaign.

FREE anti-litter kits are now being offered by Bellingen Shire Council for locals keen to do their bit to help keep the community looking clean and tidy.

Mayor Dominic King introduced the new Picitup kit as a simple but effective way of helping people clean up litter as well as track down where it comes from.

"Kits include a handmade Boomerang shoulder bag, four litter sacks, two pairs of gloves and a booklet to record what litter is picked up,” he said.

"I am happy to say I am the first resident from Bellingen signed up to the program.

"We encourage residents to collect a kit, remove litter when they are walking around and record what it is they collect.”

Cr King said putting the collected litter in public or household bins gets the waste to the right place.

"The removal of litter in public spaces prevents our street drains from blocking or litter travelling into our rivers and beaches.

"Residents cleaning our community will also be part of a bigger regional effort with Kempsey, Nambucca, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie-Hastings Councils also promoting the Picitup program.”

Midwaste Regional Waste Forum is coordinating the campaign and will collect data to help plan future prevention projects with ways to reduce litter and illegal dumping in the area.

Bellingen Shire residents may pick up a kit from the customer service centre, Bellingen Transfer Station and the Dorrigo and Raleigh Waste Management Centres.