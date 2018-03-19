Menu
Login
BIN IT: Bellingen mayor Dominic King was the first resident to sign up to the Picitup campaign.
BIN IT: Bellingen mayor Dominic King was the first resident to sign up to the Picitup campaign. Bellingen Shire Council
News

Pick up free kit and start picking up litter

Greg White
by
19th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

FREE anti-litter kits are now being offered by Bellingen Shire Council for locals keen to do their bit to help keep the community looking clean and tidy.

Mayor Dominic King introduced the new Picitup kit as a simple but effective way of helping people clean up litter as well as track down where it comes from.

"Kits include a handmade Boomerang shoulder bag, four litter sacks, two pairs of gloves and a booklet to record what litter is picked up,” he said.

"I am happy to say I am the first resident from Bellingen signed up to the program.

"We encourage residents to collect a kit, remove litter when they are walking around and record what it is they collect.”

Cr King said putting the collected litter in public or household bins gets the waste to the right place.

"The removal of litter in public spaces prevents our street drains from blocking or litter travelling into our rivers and beaches.

"Residents cleaning our community will also be part of a bigger regional effort with Kempsey, Nambucca, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie-Hastings Councils also promoting the Picitup program.”

Midwaste Regional Waste Forum is coordinating the campaign and will collect data to help plan future prevention projects with ways to reduce litter and illegal dumping in the area.

Bellingen Shire residents may pick up a kit from the customer service centre, Bellingen Transfer Station and the Dorrigo and Raleigh Waste Management Centres.

bellingen mayor dominic king bellingen shire council bellingen transfer station boomerang shoulder bag dorrigo and raleigh waste management centres midwaste regional waste forum picitup anti-litter kit
Coffs Coast Advocate
Major decisions on the agenda for the council

Major decisions on the agenda for the council

News Council to decide on joining 'super council', attracting Qantas' new flight school and attracting more small business to town.

Readers flip out over the big fish on the foreshores

Readers flip out over the big fish on the foreshores

News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Riding for wildlife

Riding for wildlife

News HE'S a man on a mission with a single goal to support wildlife.

Student with disabilities makes history with Everest climb

Student with disabilities makes history with Everest climb

News Coffs man youngest person with Cerebral Palsy to climb Mt Everest.

Local Partners