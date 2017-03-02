Pick up for a new read

Feed your imagination with a new book from the street library in Arrawarra.

THERE'S a new place for the dusty books sitting on your shelves that never get read.

Bookawarra is a new street library set up in Arrawarra for the community to swap and share their books.

The little house is registered with Street Library Australia and was created by Arrawarra local Shana Durand.

Shana came across street libraries on her travels around Australia and liked the idea of creating another way for the community to access books.

"I thought it would be nice to have something local rather than having to go down to Coffs Harbour to swap books,” she said.

Shana's partner build the petite house in which the books are placed in and has set up a Facebook page to let people know what books are available.

The idea is for people to find and swap books from the street library.

"I think books make people think and are great for creativity and imagination”.

The idea is to get books circulating in the area and make use of the books that aren't ready and just sit on a dusty shelf at home.

"I just wanted it to be a way of fostering community and staying local”.

Visit Bookawarra on Facebook to keep up to date with what books are available and drop by to find your new read.