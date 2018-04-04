Menu
A simple live stream of the 18th green at Bonville Golf Resort has become a bit of an online sensation.
A simple live stream of the 18th green at Bonville Golf Resort has become a bit of an online sensation. Trevor Veale
Golf

Pic that's getting thousands of clicks

Brad Greenshields
by
4th Apr 2018 3:00 AM

A SIMPLE addition to Bonville Golf Resort's website is causing quite a stir.

A live stream of the 18th green has been added and incredibly, the stream had more than 10,000 views within 72 hours of going live.

Whether it's husbands and wives checking what time the golf addict in the house actually finishes or fellow golfers checking how many putts their mates have on the final green, Bonville Golf Resort's marketing manager Christopher Winn said such a basic online addition has got the golf community talking.

"We're trying to on find new ways to engage with our audience and sometimes it's something really simple that makes an impact,” Mr Winn said.

"The online chatter about the live stream has been really positive and I imagine there will be some other clubs looking to introduce this type of thing.”

