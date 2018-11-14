Insta model’s strict dress code for wedding guests

She uses apps to shape her lucrative social media feed, now scantily clad Insta-model Pia Muehlenbeck is putting the filters on her wedding guests - before they've even arrived.

In an epic burst of Bridezilla bravado, the Instagram saleswoman - who flogs everything from chocolate hazelnut spread to gin, clothing and luxury holidays to her two million followers - has issued specific outfit instructions via a "mood board".

And guests will not even know where the ceremony is, until they're picked up half an hour beforehand.

Instagram model Pia Muehlenbeck has detailed specific guidelines for guests at her upcoming wedding. Picture: Instagram/@piamuehlenbeck

Muehlenbeck, who has two million Instagram followers, is keeping details of her wedding top secret. Picture: Yaya Stempler

"Everyone is requested to wear natural earth tones, please see photo inspiration at the bottom of this page," the 26-year-old and her partner Kane Vato write on their wedding page, kaneandpia.com, which is locked away behind a password.

"We would love if everyone could adhere to this direction with their attire. Light, muted, earthy, natural tones."

The Pinterest-style mood board features fashion inspirations with models in designer threads with their heads cut off all in the "earth tone" colour palette. There are five suggestions for males and seven for women, including silk, linen and cotton fabrics in approved colours and shades.

Just some of her suggestions for their wedding guests.

"I've been to a lot of fashion industry weddings over the years, but never ever have I been given a mood board for what I should wear," one guest, who did not want to be named, said.

When contacted yesterday, representatives from the pair's management 22 MGMT said: "It is tongue-in-cheek and a bit of fun. It's a helpful guide, that's all."

The spokesman said the couple had paid for all food, alcohol and the venue.

"Pia and Kane have paid full price for their wedding," the representative said. "No contra."

The “influencer” promotes products as well as flaunts her body on social media. Picture: Instagram/@piamuehlenbeck

A high-profile publicist, who was approached to provide free clothes to a number of other social media influencers attending the wedding, laughed at the request.

"This is definitely one of the strangest requests I've had come in," she said.

"But it isn't entirely surprising given the bride and groom run their lives as a business transaction.

"Of course we politely declined to dress the 'talent' that approached us - the influencer bubble is bursting."

Venue details are also top secret with guests, including Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, set to be picked up and taken to the venue half an hour before the December 4 service at Byron Bay.

She will marry her partner Kane Vato at a venue in Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied

It comes just weeks after a lengthy list of wedding rules went viral when a guest shared them on social media.

Among the requirements for the north Queensland ceremony were that guests pay for their own drinks, food and wedding cake, with bright colours banned and no cameras or phones allowed to be used.

And last month a US bride's sister shared details of a competition her sibling was holding to select her bridesmaids - including a guarantee to spend at least $693 on a gift.

Also in October, a bride known only as Sarah was busted after she sent itemised invoices to friends who came to her hen's night.