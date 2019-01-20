Physio ready to make a difference through pilates

NEW CLASS: Alessia Floyd is looking forward to teaching pilates in Coffs Harbour.

NEW CLASS: Alessia Floyd is looking forward to teaching pilates in Coffs Harbour.

HEALTH AND FITNESS: A physiotherapist new to Coffs Harbour is keen to leave her mark and change the lives of locals through pilates.

Alessia Floyd has just relocated to the area from Perth and is beginning to hold classes from Tuesday, January 29 in order to help people get on the path to wellness.

"I've been a pilates teacher for five years,” Floyd said.

"I love helping people become fit and healthy and helping them with their health goals.

"Pilates is great for health and wellness as well as injury prevention and rehabilitation. I'm a runner and pilates has helped me with my core strength and flexibility... It can assist with high performance in other sports as well.

"It's also great for older people because it keeps their bones strong.”

The classes will be held at the Cavanbah Centre on Harbour Drive on Tuesday's from 6.30-7.30am and Thursday's from 6-7pm.

Classes will be $15 each but can be claimed back under private health. For more information on the classes contact Alessia Floyd on 0412185553.