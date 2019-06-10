PHOTOS: Young talent time at SAP Carnival in Coffs Harbour

ON THE BALL: The North Coast under-12 representative team in action at the SAP carnival in Coffs Harbour over the weekend.

FOOTBALL: Boys from across the North Coast have pitted their skills against the best footballing talent from Northern NSW over the weekend.

Representative teams from Newcastle to the Queensland border took part in a three-day SAP Championships at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, with plenty of talent on show.

Ultimately it was the Northern NSW Newcastle SAP (11 years) and Mid North Coast (12 years) who came out on top at the end of the carnival.

With the winning teams based off ladder standings, the final day of matches had the crowd on edge as tournament leaders played off for top spot.

Northern NSW Football technical advisor Leo Bertos stressed the importance of providing talented players the opportunity to attend this tournament and similar events.

"The NNSWF technical group and I found it very interesting to see how players performed during the tournament while managing an added pressure that the usual SAP environment does not have,” Bertos said.

"I witnessed a lot of talented players struggle to perform at their expected level due to not being able to handle this pressure.”