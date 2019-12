GOT HIM: Coffs Harbour bowler Jack Horseman is congratulated after taking a wicket against Lower Clarence.

WHILE most people were trying to keep cool on Sunday, the finest cricketing talents from across the North Coast were battling it out for the interdistrict crown.

In the under-16s Lower Clarence were taking on Coffs Harbour while Coffs played Valleys in the under-12s.

Both matches were held at Richardson Park in Satwell.

Below are some photos from the matches: