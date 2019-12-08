PHOTOS: World champion drops-in on boardriders presentation

ICON: Three-time surfing world champion Mick Fanning was a special guest at the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club presentation on Saturday.

MICK Fanning was a special guest at the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club's 2019 presentation yesterday and local groms couldn't get enough of 'White Lightning'.

The three-time world champion made time in his busy schedule to appear at the event, with Fanning telling the audience he actually learnt how to surf on beaches around the Coffs Coast.

Fanning said he and his family lived in the region for a couple of years when he was about four years old.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club have had a stellar 2019, with achievements including winning the Straddie Assault, the Kirra Junior Teams Challenge and qualifying for the national finals of the Australian Boardriders Battle.

The club also has young guns Carly Shanahan, Bonnie Hills, Rosie Smart and Riley Schmidt competing at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles at Margaret River.

Below are some photos from the presentation: