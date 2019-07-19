Menu
PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass gallery

by and
19th Jul 2019 4:05 PM
Updated: 21st Jul 2019 3:47 PM

DAY three of Splendour of the Grass has seen the magic winter weather continue.

North Byron Parklands is buzzing for the third day of the festival, with perfect weather greeting punters who have come from all over the country for the popular event.

Police are also out in force at the festival site.

Some of the artists performing today include Matt Corby, The Rubens, Ziggy Alberts, James Blake and The Hilltop Hoods.

Has our photographer snapped you and your mates at the festival? Check out our gallery with 75+ images:

Lismore Northern Star