FAMILY TIME: Tammy, Oliver, Luke, Sean and Jordan enjoyed the concert Saturday evening. Sam Flanagan

A HEALTHY crowd gathered in the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden Saturday evening for a twilight concert.

The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra and Bellingen Big Band both kept the fine tunes flowing for those in attendance.

Entry was free, with plenty of families and groups of friends setting up a picnic rug and enjoying each others company.

