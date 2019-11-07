PHOTOS: Sydney Sixers take on our kids

STEAMING IN: Heath Ball sends down a thunderbolt during a game with some Sydney Sixers players this week.

SYDNEY Sixers players were in town earlier this week to promote their clash next January with the Adelaide Strikers.

Justin Avendano and Dan Fallins met with local children to have a hit and giggle at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, with plenty of young cricketers taking the chance to get involved.

Avendano said he's looking forward to marking centre and teeing off on the Strikers attack in Coffs.

"It's so good to come to the regional areas. The crowds might not be as big as they are in the city but the atmosphere is ten times better," Avendano said.

"I've just had a look at the field and it's quite a small square but long straight boundaries, which means I might struggle because I like hitting it straight (laughs).

"It reminds me a bit of the Adelaide Oval."

The Sixers made the semi finals last year and Avendano is hoping the group can go a step or two better in the 2019/20 Big Bash League.

Tickets and info for the Sydney Sixers game at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 5 can be found here.