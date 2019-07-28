Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wolfmother perform at Splendour in the Grass 2019 in Byron Bay.
Wolfmother perform at Splendour in the Grass 2019 in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg
Music

PHOTOS: Stunning Splendour recap

Marc Stapelberg
by
27th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 28th Jul 2019 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTH Byron Parklands held its biggest event to date with 42,500 music lovers congregating for the 19th Splendour in the Grass over the weekend.

The best, as usual, was the music, with US rapper Childish Gambino hailed as the best act of the event.

Another great thing was to see a number of Northern Rivers artists performing and being adored by the crowds - from first-timer Tones and I, to fellow former Byron busker Ziggy Alberts, plus Wolfmother and Angus Stone's solo project, Dope Lemon.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
music splendour2019 splendour in the grass
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News An increasing number of Australians remain in the dark when it comes to their family history, new research by Ancestry.com.au reveals.

    Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

    premium_icon Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

    News Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup attracts 226 nominations

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    Money Carla Harris is out to change how much cash we have in our accounts

    Rock legends to play Rally Australia

    Rock legends to play Rally Australia

    News Tickets are on sale to the 2019 Kennards Hire Rally Australia