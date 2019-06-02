PHOTOS: Starry-eyed future brides live the dream at expo

HAVING A BLAST: Tawny Wiltshire, Zoe Ryan and Anna Ryan have a giggle at The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo on Sunday.

HAVING A BLAST: Tawny Wiltshire, Zoe Ryan and Anna Ryan have a giggle at The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

WHETHER they were close to their big day, or just dipping their toe into the planning of their dream wedding, a massive crowd attended The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo on Sunday.

More than 500 brides-to-be, their grooms, family and friends filled the stunning surrounds of Bonville Golf Resort where more than 40 exhibitors shared their expertise.

The event ran from 10.30am-1pm, with starry eyed and loved-up couples taking it all in.

Below are some photos from the event: