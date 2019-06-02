Menu
HAVING A BLAST: Tawny Wiltshire, Zoe Ryan and Anna Ryan have a giggle at The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo on Sunday.
PHOTOS: Starry-eyed future brides live the dream at expo

Sam Flanagan
2nd Jun 2019 2:05 PM
WHETHER they were close to their big day, or just dipping their toe into the planning of their dream wedding, a massive crowd attended The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo on Sunday.

More than 500 brides-to-be, their grooms, family and friends filled the stunning surrounds of Bonville Golf Resort where more than 40 exhibitors shared their expertise.

The event ran from 10.30am-1pm, with starry eyed and loved-up couples taking it all in.

Below are some photos from the event:

