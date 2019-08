IN THE CLEAR: Snappers winger James Munro makes a break during the preliminary final.

THE Coffs Harbour Snappers will appear in the final game of 2019 after a dominant display against the Port Macquarie Pirates on the weekend.

The men in red and black were at their lethal best in the 57-12 win, and will now have the chance to defend their 2018 premiership this Saturday against the Hastings Valley Vikings in the grand final.

