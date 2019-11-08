PHOTOS: Smoke engulfs valley as fires continue to burn

A thick layer of smoke with a orange glow is currently engulfing the valley west of Coffs Harbour.

MUCH of the Coffs Coast is currently covered in a thick layer of smoke, including the Orara Valley region just west of Coffs Harbour.

Fires at Glenreagh, Lowanna and Eastbank are currently all at advice level.

A fire at Schultz Rd, Tyringham is currently out of control and has burnt more than 1000ha.

Northwest of there a fire at Liberation Trail remains out of control and has burnt through more than 16,000ha.

West of Macksville there are currently two out of control blazes, with one at Fortescue Creek and the other on Kian Road, Buckra Bendinni.

It's believed residents near Taylors Arm may need to be evacuated.

