TWEAKING IT: Sixers spinner Steve O'Keefe during the net session on Saturday.
News

PHOTOS: Sixers hit the nets ahead of sold out blockbuster

Sam Flanagan
by
4th Jan 2020 3:55 PM
THE Sydney Sixers blew out the cobwebs in warm conditions at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium nets on Saturday. 

The training session lasted for three hours, with players also taking the chance to familiarise themselves with the pitch in the middle of the stadium.

Plenty of cricket fans and families also turned up to watch the open training session. 

The Sixers take on the Adelaide Strikers tomorrow night from 6.40pm at the venue.  

Below are some photos from today's training session: 

