PHOTOS: Faces in the crowd at botanic garden bash

Guner, Ian, Arthur and Eric Van Gelderen with Laurel Endean and Kulwinder Kaur.

THE Coffs Harbour City Orchestra brought the botanic garden alive with the sounds of Beethoven this afternoon.

The Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden is a popular venue for live music and a number of concerts in recent weeks have been well supported by the community keen to get back to life after Covid.

It was a concert to mark the birthday of one of the greatest classic composers of all time but the Beethoven Birthday Bash Concert had something for all ages and musical tastes.

Nick Murray injected some humour playing the typewriter and another set from Riverside (a brass collective led by local musician Chris Frater) picked up the pace.

The orchestra was led by conductor Tim Egan who put the invitation out to musicians of all abilities to consider joining their ranks.

