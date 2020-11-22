Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Guner, Ian, Arthur and Eric Van Gelderen with Laurel Endean and Kulwinder Kaur.
Guner, Ian, Arthur and Eric Van Gelderen with Laurel Endean and Kulwinder Kaur.
Entertainment

PHOTOS: Faces in the crowd at botanic garden bash

Janine Watson
22nd Nov 2020 7:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Coffs Harbour City Orchestra brought the botanic garden alive with the sounds of Beethoven this afternoon.

The Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden is a popular venue for live music and a number of concerts in recent weeks have been well supported by the community keen to get back to life after Covid.

It was a concert to mark the birthday of one of the greatest classic composers of all time but the Beethoven Birthday Bash Concert had something for all ages and musical tastes.

Nick Murray injected some humour playing the typewriter and another set from Riverside (a brass collective led by local musician Chris Frater) picked up the pace.

The orchestra was led by conductor Tim Egan who put the invitation out to musicians of all abilities to consider joining their ranks.

See all the photos here:

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

coffs harbour botanic garden live music
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD SHOCK: Police thought it was a prank

        Premium Content CBD SHOCK: Police thought it was a prank

        Community ‘I was working across the road from it and watched it roll and spill.’

        6 versions of the Australian dream on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content 6 versions of the Australian dream on the Coffs Coast

        Property How much does it take to get your hands on an average three-bedroom home these...

        Venue change works wonders for revitalised markets

        Premium Content Venue change works wonders for revitalised markets

        News Orara Valley shows us what it’s made of as producers come together in Coramba

        35 years and counting, ‘accidental GP’ still going strong

        Premium Content 35 years and counting, ‘accidental GP’ still going strong

        Health It’s raining awards for local doctors as four recognised for service