GET OUT OF MY WAY: Woolgoolga Seahorses were at their rampant best on Saturday, with prop Kefu Ikamanu particularly damaging.
PHOTOS: Seahorses run riot at The Graveyard against Magpies

Sam Flanagan
23rd Jun 2019 11:16 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Woolgoolga Seahorses knew Saturday's game against the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies was a must-win fixture, and looked ready for the contest from the outset.

The Seahorses were at their rampant best, piling on four-pointers at will from the opening whistle as the game quickly slipped away from the Magpies.

Bellingen were their own worst at times in the first half, as turnovers in attacking field position turned into long range tries for the Seahorses on three separate occasions.

A try on the halftime siren to former Brisbane Bronco Stuart Kelly gave the Magpie faithful something to cheer about as Woolgoolga took a 38-6 lead into the sheds.

Backrowers John Jurotte and Jacob Van Hammond scored for the Seahorses early into the second half before Magpies fullback Luke Beaumont showed a clean pair of heels as he raced 60m to bring the score to 50-12.

From there though it was the Perham show, as brothers Chanse and Shayde combined for the final three tries of the match to leave the score at 66-12.

The two competition points were crucial for the Seahorses, as a log jam has formed from third through to sixth on the Group 2 table.

A gallery of photos from the match is below:

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite barbershop

    Freight train ploughs into ute near Glenreagh

    GALLERY: Your daily dose of cuteness

