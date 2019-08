Action from the 2019 Group 2 reserve grade grand final between the Sawtell Panthers and South Grafton Rebels.

Action from the 2019 Group 2 reserve grade grand final between the Sawtell Panthers and South Grafton Rebels. Sam Flanagan

AFTER two consecutive grand final losses, the Sawtell Panthers were finally able to grab the premiership they were waiting for on Sunday.

The South Grafton Rebels turned up to play, with both sides engaging in an entertaining match.

Below are some photos from the game: