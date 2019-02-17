Menu
OFF AND GONE: Country rugby league teams from across New South Wales put on some quality games during the annual Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast 9s on Saturday.
PHOTOS: Razzle dazzle footy at the Coffs Coast 9s

Sam Flanagan
17th Feb 2019 2:46 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It's become an annual fixture on the pre-season calendar but that doesn't mean the entertainment is becoming out-dated.

Teams from across New South Wales converged at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday for the Hoey Moey - Tooheys Coffs Coast 9s, with caution thrown to the wind in a bid to take home the trophy.

Men's, women's and under 18's were all in action.

Participating club's included the Coffs Harbour Comets, South Grafton Rebels, Lismore Marist Brothers, Port Macquarie Sharks, Old Bar Pirates, Boggabri Roos and University of Newcastle.

Here's our best photos from the day:

