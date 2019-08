TRY TIME: Cooper Woods celebrates with Mitchell Gorman after the flyer scored a try in the 2019 grand final.

TRY TIME: Cooper Woods celebrates with Mitchell Gorman after the flyer scored a try in the 2019 grand final. Sam Flanagan

THE Grafton Ghosts saved their best performance of the year in the biggest game of 2019, running riot in the grand final against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

The Ghosts were on top from the opening whistle and never took their foot from the Comets throat.

Check out all the action in the gallery below: