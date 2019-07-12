Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Clarence Police and the SES have searched well into the night to locate missing man Lachlan Cairns in the Yuraygir National Park.
Coffs Clarence Police and the SES have searched well into the night to locate missing man Lachlan Cairns in the Yuraygir National Park. Frank Redward
News

PHOTOS: Police and SES search National Park for missing man

Sam Flanagan
by
12th Jul 2019 11:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS-CLARENCE Police and local SES members have searched a State Forest between Coffs Harbour and Grafton well into the night for missing man Lachlan Cairns.

The search commenced at 4.20pm this afternoon after the vehicle of Mr Cairns, 46, was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek.

The vehicle, a red Holden Colorado utility, was discovered three days ago and today Mr Cairns was reported missing to officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Police and SES were searching in the Yuraygir National Park looking for Mr Cairns until 10pm.

SES searched a large area by vehicle on both roads and tracks through the shrub.

They will recommence their search at 8am tomorrow.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Photos of the search are below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
coffs clarence police coffs harbour police grafton police missing man missing man dirty creek missing man north coast missing man yuraygir national park north coast ses
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle The National Australia Bank gives journalist SHERELE MOODY rare access to its hardship team as they help terrified debt-ridden mums in domestic violence crisis.

    How a homeless youth became a leading digital guru

    premium_icon How a homeless youth became a leading digital guru

    News From violence to drugs, Coffs ex-pat Joe's story hits close to home.

    The Coffs invention which has the NBA and EPL on the phone

    premium_icon The Coffs invention which has the NBA and EPL on the phone

    News SOME of the world's most famous athletes are using this local device

    Roadwork delays on Waterfall Way

    premium_icon Roadwork delays on Waterfall Way

    News Road works cause delays on Waterfall Way.