PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron Bay

DAY one of Falls Festival Byron Bay is officially under way, with 20,000 punters expected to attend the popular event over three days.

As ever, the outfits are out there and people-watching is almost as much fun as band-watching.

Police are keeping a close eye on the situation, with sniffer dogs spotted around the festival grounds.

Some of the acts set to hit the stages over the course of the Byron Bay festival include Halsey (only Australian show), Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, Peking Duk, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, John Farnham, Banks (only Australian show) and Parcels.