PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

It’s an end of an era at Woolgoolga as the old surf clubhouse comes down.

Demolition got underway earlier this month after a short delay with some members of the community keen to see it retained in some form.

RELATED: Frustrated club president calls off wreckers

But Woolgoolga SLSC president Les Pepper says: “People don‘t know what they are complaining about.”

Despite the dilapidated condition of the old clubhouse (just to the north of the new clubhouse), some were calling for it to be preserved or even turned into a restaurant or bar.

“You would need a lift in there and that would cost at least $80,000.

“Then all the electricals are shot and it‘s full of asbestos. It would need to be repiered - it’s so rundown. And to top it all off, it’s full of white ants.”

The old clubhouse in the process of being demolished.

The new clubhouse was officially opened in September last year: See inside new club before pollies do the honours

The new clubhouse is on the spot where the Marine Rescue building once stood. A new Marine Rescue Woolgoolga base was built on Arrawarra Headland.

