PHOTOS: Northern Districts roll Sawtell in major boilover

YES: Northern Districts' first drop Mark Maharaj calls for a quick single against Sawtell on Saturday. Maharaj was a pillar in his side's victory, scoring 49 not out. Sam Flanagan

IF THERE was any thought Northern Districts were just going to be making up the numbers in their debut Premier League season, they have been put to bed.

The Rebels hosted powerhouse Sawtell on Saturday and were intent on not letting their southern rivals have it all their own way from the outset.

The Rebels won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat on a green pitch, a decision which paid big dividends.

Sawtell fell to 2/13 early, before middle order batsmen Tyh Murphy (38) and Will Bailey (25) steadied the innings.

Sam Elder (27) was able to get some late runs but Sawtell lost wickets consistently to be all out for 141 after 37 overs.

Medium pace seamer Anuroop Grewal did the majority of the damage, taking 4/19 off 7.1 overs.

In response Northern Districts lost their openers fairly cheaply, though their dismissals brought together Mark Maharaj (49 not out) and Damon Rootes (54 not out) who carried the team to victory.

The Rebels finished 2/142 after 33 overs.

Captain Taj Dosanjh said his side were chuffed with their victory after the match.

"We were really happy, our bowlers did really well tying up ends and keeping the pressure on," Dosanjh said.

"That was the idea of sending them into bat. I know we have a great bowling attack so I wanted to put the pressure on their bating line-up straight away.

'If they couldn't do the job then that meant their bowlers would have a lot of pressure to try and contain us."

Dosanjh also heaped praise on his side's fielding, saying their was plenty of great energy which resulted in a run out.

Now that the competition are aware the Rebels are a real force, Dosanjh said the team just have to keep doing what they've been doing.

"We just go to each game wanting to play hard and have fun. If we do that results will come our way. Sometimes we'll win, sometimes we'll lose.

"Richie (Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan) sent me a message after the game... he's already thinking about the next match and ready for revenge (laughs). Which is great to see, it's a friendly rivalry."

