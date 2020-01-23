PHOTOS: Man sparks search after jumping off Tallon Bridge

EMERGENCY crews were called to the banks of the Burnett River after a man jumped into the river from Tallon Bridge.

Speaking to media at the scene, Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Pat Swindells said police received information that a man had jumped off the Tallon Bridge and hadn't surfaced.

"Police immediately launched a search mission looking for the male - some of our local fisherman used their boats to make a search of that area," he said.

"During that search we actually located the male person sitting on rocks underneath the Tallon Bridge."

He said the man was being treated by paramedics and would be assisting police with inquiries after his QAS assessment.

Inspector Swindells said they had about 15 staff, either on land on the north and south side of the river, three in vessels on the river and a number of police vehicles patrolling the local area.

There were also three fire appliances and three ambulances on the scene in the event the man was found with his health compromised.

Inspector Swindells said it was his understanding that the man was "with a group of other gentlemen consuming liquor and some time whilst he's been consuming liquor he's decided to undertake the high-risk activity of jumping off the bridge".

"And what he's done - he's put all the emergency services lives at risk because we all have to respond, ambulance, fire service and the police to try and locate this person," he said.

It's believed a member of the public who was passing by and saw him jumping off the bridge rang Triple-0.

"It's very disappointing that the emergency services have put a lot of resources into searching for this male and he's been sitting on the bank of the river watching us," he said.

"We'll wait for the QAS to finish assessing him and then we'll continue our investigations.

"I'd just like to ask people not to take stupid risks and put themselves or the emergency services lives at risk doing things like this."

He said if they decide to prosecute, the man could be "prosecuted for undertaking a high-risk activity, and be giving a visit to the magistrate".

Inspector Swindells said people who do these things don't consider the consequences.

"I don't know how he has - but he has survived and he's very, very lucky," he said.

"The tide's on the run out, you don't know what's submerged.

"We've had a little bit of rain, we've got a bit of run in the river, we don't know what's underneath the Tallon Bridge - he could have struck his head, anything at all could have happened to him."

If you or someone you know is in need of help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.