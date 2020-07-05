Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from the Round 1 Coastal Premier League clash between Coffs City United v Port United FC. Photo: Tim Jarrett/Mitch Keenan
Action from the Round 1 Coastal Premier League clash between Coffs City United v Port United FC. Photo: Tim Jarrett/Mitch Keenan
Soccer

PHOTOS: Lions send premiers home empty-handed

Mitchell Keenan
TIM JARRETT
and , sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au
5th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS City United Lions made a statement on Saturday night, opening their Coastal Premier League account in style with a 2-0 victory over Port United at Maclean Street.

The Mid North Coast Football 2019 premiers were confident coming into the clash and looked lively in the opening stages.

But the Lions soon found a feel for the game and started to work the ball well, enjoying spells of possession.

The home side continued to create chances but couldn't capitalise to break the deadlock before the half.

Coming into the second period with momentum on their side, Lions continued to grind down the Port defence and managed two well-worked goals to send the former premiers home empty-handed.

Check out a gallery of the epic action at Maclean Street on Saturday night.

Photos
View Gallery

Full report to come.

coastal premier league coffs city united lions port united
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coastal Premier League opener abandoned

        premium_icon Coastal Premier League opener abandoned

        Soccer PHOTOS: Sickening injury forces controversial end to the opening match of the long-awaited start of the newly formed Coastal Premier League competition.

        What’s on: Markets, events return as restrictions ease

        premium_icon What’s on: Markets, events return as restrictions ease

        News There are a number of Covid safe events returning to Coffs this July

        Jobs hope emerges for koala park proposal

        premium_icon Jobs hope emerges for koala park proposal

        News A study is underway to determine the potential for job creation.

        North Coast AFL on the rise despite COVID set back

        premium_icon North Coast AFL on the rise despite COVID set back

        AFL Aussie rules boasts big numbers for season ahead as other codes struggle out of...