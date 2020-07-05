PHOTOS: Lions send premiers home empty-handed

Action from the Round 1 Coastal Premier League clash between Coffs City United v Port United FC. Photo: Tim Jarrett/Mitch Keenan

COFFS City United Lions made a statement on Saturday night, opening their Coastal Premier League account in style with a 2-0 victory over Port United at Maclean Street.

The Mid North Coast Football 2019 premiers were confident coming into the clash and looked lively in the opening stages.

But the Lions soon found a feel for the game and started to work the ball well, enjoying spells of possession.

The home side continued to create chances but couldn't capitalise to break the deadlock before the half.

Coming into the second period with momentum on their side, Lions continued to grind down the Port defence and managed two well-worked goals to send the former premiers home empty-handed.

Check out a gallery of the epic action at Maclean Street on Saturday night.

Full report to come.