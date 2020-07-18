Menu
Coffs' budding young rugby league stars were back in action for round 1 at Geoff King Motors Oval.
News

PHOTOS: Junior ruby league stars back in action

Jasmine Minhas
18th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
COFFS Harbour's fields are being brought back to life this weekend as junior sports make a comeback.

Despite some Covid-19 restrictions still in place, Coffs Harbour's budding young rugby league stars were all smiles for round 1 at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday morning.

As part of the restrictions spectator numbers were limited to only one person per player to attend.

While there may have been fewer parents on the sidelines, the junior players of all ages did not fail to show off their talents in what proved to be an action-packed morning.

Check out the photo gallery below.

coffs comets junior rugby league. junior sports woolgoolga seahorses
