PHOTOS: Jets put smiles on youngsters faces

HEADING INTO FUN: Newcastle Jets centre back Nikolai Topor-Stanley heads the ball to Will Bradley on Thursday afternoon.

HEADING INTO FUN: Newcastle Jets centre back Nikolai Topor-Stanley heads the ball to Will Bradley on Thursday afternoon.

THE Newcastle Jets played host to more than 200 excited young footballers at the Leisure Park on Thursday afternoon.

The players hosted a Jets: PLAY program, which is run in partnership with the club’s major community partner, Greater Bank.

It is the fifth year the Jets full Hyundai A-League squad and coaching staff have conducted junior clinics in regional NSW.

The Jets: PLAY program allowed juniors to learn football skills and drills from their heroes before the Jets fired up the barbecue for a free sausage sizzle.

“It’s great to come out here and run another clinic,” goalkeeper Glen Moss said.

“It’s a good chance to have a kick with the kids and put some smiles on faces.

“It’s enjoyable as a player and it’s definetily not the hardest part of our jobs that’s for sure.

“When I was the age of some of these kids here I would get a kick out of it when the pros would come down. To give that little bit back is pretty easy to do.”

After making the A-league grand final in 2017/18, the Jets failed to make the finals last season. Moss said all indications during the side’s pre-season suggest they’ll be able to return to the top six this campaign.

“It’s (pre-season) going pretty good at the moment, we had a couple of good games up at the Gold Coast in the Surf City Cup and I think we got what we wanted out of it in terms of a good hitout,” he said.

“I think you can tell by the signings we have made in Abdiel Arroyo, Nick Fitzgerald and Wes Hoolahan we can get back up there.”

The Jets open their A-League season on October 19 against the Central Coast Mariners.