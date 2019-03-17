Menu
MATCH WINNER: The Hunter Western Hornets celebrate after their match winning try to defeat the Central Queensland Bulls in a thrilling National Touch League open men's grand final on Saturday at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
News

PHOTOS: Hornets sting Bulls late in thrilling NTL decider

Sam Flanagan
by
17th Mar 2019 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Hunter Western Hornets have claimed grand final glory after a thrilling extra-time win over the Central Queensland Bulls in the National Touch League.

The Hornets opened the scoring early on in the match, before the two sides traded tries for the entirety of the first half.

The Hornets managed a 4-3 lead at break, but it didn't last long as the Bulls quickly levelled the scores once more in the second stanza.

At the end of normal time the sides were still in a stalemate at 7-7, so the game went into a drop off.

The scores were still level after the initial 90 seconds of the drop off, but when the sides went to four players each the Hornets pounced.

Working a brilliant right to left sweep, the Hornets produced a one man overlap to score in the corner and secure the national title.

Here's some photos from the spectacular men's final:

