PHOTOS: High spirits at Coffs Harbour Relay for Life 2019

FUN TIMES: Coffs Coast locals are pounding the track at the Coffs Harbour Kart Club for the 2019 Relay for Life this weekend. Sam Flanagan

LOCALS are currently pounding the surface at the Coffs Harbour Go Cart Track for the 2019 Relay for Life and are doing so with a smile on their face.

The event began Saturday morning with a special opening ceremony and morning tea which was attended by Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh as well as councillor Sally Townley.

The annual gathering, organised by the Cancer Council, is aimed at supporting people living with cancer and raises funds for further research.

The relay is a festival of fun for the whole family with activities and entertainment to keep walkers awake and amused for the entirety of the 24 hours.

There's also plenty of good food, live music and a midnight talent show.

The event also features a jumping castle, face painting and lawn games. Fancy dress races and a cart race with teams dressing up for a best dressed cart prize, will be a highlight of the event.

As the sun sets, the heart and soul of the event, the moving candlelight ceremony of hope, will honour all those who have been lost to cancer and those who cared for them.

The whole community is invited to drop in at some stage over the weekend to show support and donate money to the cause.

The relay ends at 10am Sunday.

Below are some photos from Saturday morning: